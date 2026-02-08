International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 10th

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 1.68 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 10th.

International Business Machines has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 30 years. International Business Machines has a dividend payout ratio of 57.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect International Business Machines to earn $11.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.9%.

Stock Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $299.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $279.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. International Business Machines has a 1-year low of $214.50 and a 1-year high of $324.90.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 15.69%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $304.00 per share, with a total value of $304,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 9,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,432. This represents a 12.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 10.6% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 467.1% in the 2nd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 16,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after acquiring an additional 13,935 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 6,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 1,091,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,760,000 after acquiring an additional 72,846 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM’s principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

