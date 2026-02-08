Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Has $8.36 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,339 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 707.1% in the third quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $262.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $232.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.73.

More Johnson & Johnson News

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $240.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.04. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $141.50 and a fifty-two week high of $240.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46. The firm had revenue of $24.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 33.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.430-11.630 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.