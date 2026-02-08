Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.24 and traded as high as $19.24. Wm Morrison Supermarkets shares last traded at $19.24, with a volume of 4,000 shares trading hands.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.24.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC, trading on OTC Markets under the symbol MRWSY, is one of the United Kingdom’s leading food retailers. Established in 1899 by William Morrison as an egg and butter stall in Bradford, the company has grown into the fourth-largest supermarket chain in Britain. Morrisons operates full-service stores offering a comprehensive range of grocery items, fresh produce, meat and seafood, bakery products, and dairy, alongside non-food lines such as clothing and household goods.

Beyond its core supermarket network, Morrisons provides convenience shopping through smaller-format stores, fuel forecourts at select locations, and an online grocery delivery service.

