Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BEP) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$37.99 and traded as high as C$41.60. Brookfield Renewable Partners shares last traded at C$41.60, with a volume of 188,744 shares changing hands.

Separately, Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$38.50.

The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.80. The firm has a market cap of C$12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$38.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$38.00.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 4.20% and a positive return on equity of 0.46%. The business had revenue of C$2.11 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners LP will post 0.1012093 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a $0.373 dividend. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 28th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -596.80%.

Brookfield Renewable is a globally diversified, multitechnology owner and operator of clean energy assets. The company’s portfolio consists of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and storage facilities in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia, and totals approximately 21 gigawatts of installed capacity. Brookfield Renewable invests in assets directly, as well as with institutional partners, joint venture partners, and through other arrangements. The company offers two separate listings for investors: Brookfield Renewable Partners LP and Brookfield Renewable Corporation.

