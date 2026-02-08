First National Bank of Hutchinson Grows Stake in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 187.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at $4,877,174,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 15,040.6% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,420,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,512,000 after buying an additional 7,371,687 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,047,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,209,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085,180 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,609,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,227,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,917,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,855 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $232.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.73.

NYSE JNJ opened at $240.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $213.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $141.50 and a 52 week high of $240.94. The company has a market capitalization of $578.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.46. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 33.34%. The company had revenue of $24.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.430-11.630 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

