Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:PLTD) Trading Down 4.5% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:PLTD – Get Free Report) dropped 4.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.23 and last traded at $8.35. Approximately 48,739,609 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 44,843,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.74.

Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares Stock Down 4.5%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.04.

Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0494 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLTD. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares in the second quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000.

The Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares (PLTD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Palantir Technologies Stock. PLTD was launched on Dec 11, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.

