Plato Investment Management Ltd Buys 10,187 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 55.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,187 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,879,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,803,168,000 after buying an additional 1,973,294 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,373,591 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,331,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,713 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,690,491 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,152,974,000 after purchasing an additional 314,489 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,980,700,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Micron Technology by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,913,450 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,098,583,000 after purchasing an additional 277,507 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU opened at $394.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $61.54 and a one year high of $455.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $318.68 and a 200 day moving average of $221.86.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 28.15%.Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.37%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.09, for a total transaction of $4,156,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 165,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,891,091.62. The trade was a 8.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Teyin M. Liu bought 7,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $337.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 25,910 shares in the company, valued at $8,744,625. This trade represents a 43.23% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders purchased 23,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,821,723 and sold 73,623 shares valued at $27,307,408. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

More Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst and market bulls highlight an AI memory shortage that should lift margins and revenue as data‑center capex accelerates; some view the recent dip as a buying opportunity that preserves upside on robust FY2026 EPS growth. Read More.

Analyst and market bulls highlight an AI memory shortage that should lift margins and revenue as data‑center capex accelerates; some view the recent dip as a buying opportunity that preserves upside on robust FY2026 EPS growth. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Multiple firms have raised price targets (examples include Mizuho and Phillip Securities), signaling strong conviction that HBM/DRAM tightness and Micron’s execution justify higher valuations. Read More.

Multiple firms have raised price targets (examples include Mizuho and Phillip Securities), signaling strong conviction that HBM/DRAM tightness and Micron’s execution justify higher valuations. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Coverage and deep‑dive pieces (Barron’s, Forbes, The Motley Fool) reinforce the bull case that Micron is a primary beneficiary of the AI infrastructure boom and that multi‑year demand/supply dynamics support further gains. Read More.

Coverage and deep‑dive pieces (Barron’s, Forbes, The Motley Fool) reinforce the bull case that Micron is a primary beneficiary of the AI infrastructure boom and that multi‑year demand/supply dynamics support further gains. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Micron’s announced large NAND/supply investments — notably the reported US$24B Singapore fab project — underpin long‑term capacity expansion and revenue growth tied to NAND and AI memory markets, though they raise capex. Read More.

Micron’s announced large NAND/supply investments — notably the reported US$24B Singapore fab project — underpin long‑term capacity expansion and revenue growth tied to NAND and AI memory markets, though they raise capex. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Several valuation checks and think‑pieces note the stock’s rapid run (4x YTD in some windows) and debate whether AI tailwinds are already priced in — useful context for entry and sizing decisions but not an immediate catalyst. Read More.

Several valuation checks and think‑pieces note the stock’s rapid run (4x YTD in some windows) and debate whether AI tailwinds are already priced in — useful context for entry and sizing decisions but not an immediate catalyst. Read More. Negative Sentiment: An analyst note cutting Nvidia HBM4 supply forecasts to zero (or sharply lowering expected HBM volumes) knocked sentiment by suggesting partner demand or supply timing risks that could weigh on near‑term revenue expectations. Read More.

An analyst note cutting Nvidia HBM4 supply forecasts to zero (or sharply lowering expected HBM volumes) knocked sentiment by suggesting partner demand or supply timing risks that could weigh on near‑term revenue expectations. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: EVP Sumit Sadana sold ~25,000 shares (~$10.7M), which, together with post‑rally profit‑taking and unusual options activity, has amplified the pullback and investor caution. Read More.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on MU shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on Micron Technology from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.76.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MU

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.