Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT) Trading 14.1% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOT – Get Free Report) shares were up 14.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.62 and last traded at $9.56. Approximately 238,630 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 213,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Duos Technologies Group from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Duos Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Duos Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Duos Technologies Group Stock Up 14.1%

The firm has a market capitalization of $195.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.16 and a 200 day moving average of $8.70.

Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 million. Duos Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 65.17% and a negative net margin of 52.79%. Analysts predict that Duos Technologies Group, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Duos Technologies Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duos Technologies Group in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Duos Technologies Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 101,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 5,703 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Duos Technologies Group during the third quarter worth about $138,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Duos Technologies Group in the third quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Northern Right Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Duos Technologies Group in the third quarter worth about $5,723,000. Institutional investors own 42.61% of the company’s stock.

About Duos Technologies Group

Duos Technologies Group, Inc provides advanced non-intrusive security and inspection solutions utilizing motion-based and artificial intelligence technologies. The company’s core offerings include intelligent video analytics, RFID checkpoint systems, and specialized screening devices designed to detect security threats and contraband across transportation, logistics and critical infrastructure environments. Duos integrates proprietary hardware with software to deliver automated inspection and monitoring tools that enhance safety and operational efficiency.

Among its primary products are automated gate-entry systems, railcar inspection portals and portable screening devices that use AI-driven image recognition and sensor fusion to identify objects such as unauthorized materials, pipeline anomalies or vehicle defects.

