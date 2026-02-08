iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Stock Holdings Lowered by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $61,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Rice Partnership LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 460.0% during the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Conquis Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of IVV opened at $693.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $690.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $671.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $700.97.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

