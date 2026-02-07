Dimensional International Small Cap ETF $DFIS Shares Sold by Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,320,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,232 shares during the period. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF comprises about 3.7% of Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF were worth $41,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFIS. TAGStone Capital Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 11,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. First Citizens Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,553,000. Sollinda Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 33.7% during the third quarter. Sollinda Capital Management LLC now owns 22,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,711 shares during the period. First Citizens Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 34.5% in the third quarter. First Citizens Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 24,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 82.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 34,132,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,759,000 after purchasing an additional 15,430,172 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

DFIS opened at $35.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.02. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $30.84.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation. DFIS was launched on Mar 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

