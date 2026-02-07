The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) EVP Richard Lavey Sells 24,420 Shares

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) EVP Richard Lavey sold 24,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.92, for a total value of $4,369,226.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 32,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,756,572.08. This trade represents a 43.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

THG opened at $176.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.76 and a twelve month high of $188.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.32.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 10.05%.The Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.91%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on THG shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.00.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc (NYSE: THG) is a property and casualty insurance company that provides a range of commercial and personal insurance products. Through its subsidiary companies, Hanover offers coverage for businesses of all sizes, including workers’ compensation, general liability, commercial auto, and professional liability. On the personal lines side, the company underwrites homeowners, personal auto, flood, and umbrella policies designed to meet the needs of individuals and families.

In addition to its core commercial and personal insurance offerings, Hanover maintains a specialty arm that focuses on niche markets through tailored product solutions.

