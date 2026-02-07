Federated Hermes Inc. Makes New $1.01 Million Investment in Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. $EVLV

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 133,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EVLV. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Evolv Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $1,302,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Evolv Technologies by 126.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 85,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 47,700 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Evolv Technologies in the third quarter worth about $10,268,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolv Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,780,000. Finally, GatePass Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. GatePass Capital LLC now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EVLV opened at $5.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $958.66 million, a P/E ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $8.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.20.

Evolv Technologies ( NASDAQ:EVLV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $42.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.73 million. Evolv Technologies had a negative net margin of 43.76% and a negative return on equity of 55.11%. On average, equities analysts expect that Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EVLV shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Evolv Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Evolv Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Evolv Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evolv Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

In related news, Director Michael Ellenbogen sold 80,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $500,619.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,083,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,920,558.20. The trade was a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Charlton purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $85,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 44,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,380.08. The trade was a 51.58% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders purchased 61,300 shares of company stock valued at $363,326 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Evolv Technologies, Inc is a publicly traded American security technology company that develops and markets AI-driven weapons detection and screening solutions. The company’s proprietary platform combines advanced sensors, computer vision software and machine learning algorithms to identify potential threats—such as firearms and knives—while minimizing false positives and preserving high throughput. Evolv’s systems are designed to replace or supplement traditional metal detectors and manual bag checks in high-traffic venues.

The company’s flagship product, Evolv Express, integrates seamlessly into existing security checkpoints, allowing guests to pass through without stopping or emptying their pockets.

