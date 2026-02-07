Air T, Inc. (AIRTP) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 13th

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, August 16th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

Air T Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRTP opened at $20.17 on Friday. Air T has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $20.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.86 and its 200 day moving average is $19.36.

Get Air T alerts:

Air T Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Air T, Inc (NASDAQ: AIRTP) is a provider of private aviation services, offering on-demand air charter, aircraft management, and fixed base operator (FBO) solutions. Through its fleet of light jets, turboprops, and midsize aircraft, the company caters to corporate and leisure travelers seeking customized flight schedules and personalized in-flight experiences.

In addition to air charter operations, Air T delivers comprehensive aircraft management services, which include crew sourcing, pilot training, maintenance coordination, and regulatory compliance support.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.