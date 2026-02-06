Profusa (NASDAQ:PFSA) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Monday, February 9th

Profusa, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSA – Free Report)’s stock is going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, February 9th. The 1-75 reverse split was announced on Thursday, February 5th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, February 6th.

Profusa Trading Down 36.4%

PFSA stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.05. 14,921,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,309,144. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of -0.14. Profusa has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $2.40.

Profusa (NASDAQ:PFSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Profusa in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

Profusa Company Profile

Profusa develops implantable, tissue-integrated biosensors and associated reader technology designed to provide continuous, real-time monitoring of physiological biomarkers. Its platform uses a biocompatible, porous hydrogel sensor that is placed under the skin via a minimally invasive procedure and becomes perfused with tissue; an external optical reader interrogates the sensor to convert fluorescent or optical signals into quantitative measurements such as local tissue oxygen levels. The company’s approach emphasizes long-duration sensing from a single implanted device rather than repeated spot measurements.

The technology is being positioned to support a range of clinical and commercial applications, including chronic disease management, wound and post-surgical monitoring, and clinical research where continuous molecular-level data can improve decision-making.

Featured Articles

