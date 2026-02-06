Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:USOY) Announces Dividend of $0.07

Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:USOYGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 4th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0679 per share on Friday, February 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 5th. This is a 1.2% increase from Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of USOY traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.76. 131,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,081. Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $13.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.47.

About Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF

The Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF (USOY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in crude oil commodities. The fund is an actively managed fund that employs a put options strategy that emphasizes current income while providing exposure to the price of United States Oil Fund (USO). The underlying fund holds short-term futures contracts on WTI crude oil. USOY was launched on May 9, 2024 and is issued by Defiance.

