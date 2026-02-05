Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. – Sponsored ADR (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $60.23, but opened at $56.23. Vista Energy shares last traded at $56.0650, with a volume of 1,557,890 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VIST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Vista Energy in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research cut shares of Vista Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Vista Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 11th. Bank of America started coverage on Vista Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $53.20 price target on Vista Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vista Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.04.

Vista Energy Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vista Energy

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.24 and a 200 day moving average of $44.48.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 1,009.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Vista Energy by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vista Energy during the second quarter valued at about $163,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Vista Energy during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Channing Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vista Energy

(Get Free Report)

Vista Energy (NYSE: VIST) is an independent energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in Mexico. The company operates through two primary segments: upstream exploration and production, and midstream and specialist services. By integrating both segments, Vista Energy seeks to capture value across the energy value chain, from field operations to the delivery of processed gas to industrial and power-generation customers.

In its upstream segment, Vista Energy holds interests in onshore gas fields in northeastern Mexico and shallow-water properties in the Bay of Campeche.

