JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock Price

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ILMN. Wall Street Zen upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird set a $137.00 price objective on Illumina in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.00.

NASDAQ ILMN traded down $13.89 on Friday, reaching $119.72. 4,448,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,196,602. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.99. Illumina has a 12 month low of $68.70 and a 12 month high of $155.53. The company has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 29.21% and a net margin of 16.40%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Illumina has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.050-5.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Illumina will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott M. Davies sold 323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.09, for a total transaction of $43,957.07. Following the transaction, the insider owned 17,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,434,241.83. This trade represents a 1.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 195 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc (NASDAQ: ILMN) is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and function. Headquartered in San Diego, California and founded in 1998, Illumina offers a range of sequencing and array-based technologies used by academic researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, consumer genomics firms and agricultural researchers to enable discovery, translational research and clinical applications.

The company’s product portfolio includes next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and associated consumables, microarrays for genotyping and methylation analysis, library preparation kits and targeted assays.

