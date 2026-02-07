Financial Review: Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) and Culture Medium (OTCMKTS:UPIN)

Culture Medium (OTCMKTS:UPIN – Get Free Report) and Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Culture Medium has a beta of -2.51, indicating that its stock price is 351% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fair Isaac has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Culture Medium and Fair Isaac”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Culture Medium N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Fair Isaac $1.99 billion 16.59 $651.95 million $27.02 51.52

Fair Isaac has higher revenue and earnings than Culture Medium.

Profitability

This table compares Culture Medium and Fair Isaac’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Culture Medium N/A N/A N/A Fair Isaac 31.89% -40.98% 33.55%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.8% of Fair Isaac shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Fair Isaac shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Culture Medium and Fair Isaac, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Culture Medium 0 0 0 0 0.00 Fair Isaac 0 5 10 0 2.67

Fair Isaac has a consensus target price of $2,071.43, suggesting a potential upside of 48.81%. Given Fair Isaac’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fair Isaac is more favorable than Culture Medium.

Summary

Fair Isaac beats Culture Medium on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Culture Medium

Universal Power Industry Corporation designs, imports, and wholesales apparel under the Indigo People brand. It also identifies and acquires residential land for the development, as well as light income-producing commercial properties; and distributes fire suppression products. The company was formerly known as Code Navy and changed its name to Universal Power Industry Corporation in April 2016. Universal Power Industry Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Great Neck, New York.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services. This segment also offers FICO Platform, a modular software offering designed to support advanced analytic and decision use cases, as well as stand-alone analytic and decisioning software that can be configured by customers to address a wide range of business use cases. The Scores segment provides business-to-business scoring solutions and services for consumers that give clients access to predictive credit and other scores that can be integrated into their transaction streams and decision-making processes, as well as business-to-consumer scoring solutions comprising myFICO.com subscription offerings. It offers FICO Customer Analytics, FICO Responsible AI, FICO Advisors, FICO Business Outcome Simulator, FICO Forecaster, FICO TRIAD Customer Manager, FICO Blaze Advisor, FICO Xpress Optimization, FICO Falcon Fraud Manager, FICO Analytics Workbench, FICO Data Orchestrator, FICO DMP Streaming, FICO Decision Optimizer, and FICO Strategy Director, as well as software implementation and configuration services. The company markets its products and services primarily through its direct sales organization and indirect channels, as well as online. The company was formerly known as Fair Isaac & Company, Inc. and changed its name to Fair Isaac Corporation in July 1992. Fair Isaac Corporation was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Bozeman, Montana.

