CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $40.67 and last traded at $40.60, with a volume of 258184 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. KeyCorp raised CenterPoint Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho set a $42.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.82.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.68 and a 200 day moving average of $38.72. The stock has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 19th. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 107.9% during the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc (NYSE: CNP) is a Houston-based regulated utility company that provides electric and natural gas delivery services and related infrastructure operations. The company’s principal activities center on the transmission and distribution of electricity in the greater Houston metropolitan area and the distribution of natural gas to customers across several states in the Midwest and South. As a vertically integrated utility, CenterPoint focuses on the reliable delivery of energy through owned and operated networks of lines, pipelines and associated facilities.

CenterPoint’s core businesses include regulated electric transmission and distribution services, regulated natural gas distribution, and the operation and maintenance of energy infrastructure.

