Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Sets New 52-Week High After Strong Earnings

Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $207.50 and last traded at $203.8050, with a volume of 2575244 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $136.62.

The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $208.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.63 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 4.09% and a negative net margin of 8.27%.Silicon Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Monday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $135.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.78.

In other news, Director Nina Richardson sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $201,895.00. Following the sale, the director owned 8,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,272,907. The trade was a 13.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 1,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $276,471.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 62,381 shares in the company, valued at $8,826,287.69. This represents a 3.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 7,555 shares of company stock worth $1,073,528 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLAB. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 260.3% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 43.9% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) is a global semiconductor company that develops high-performance analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits, wireless system-on-chips (SoCs), microcontrollers, and radio frequency (RF) solutions. Its product portfolio is tailored to support the Internet of Things (IoT), infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer electronics, automotive, and energy markets. By combining silicon, software, and tools, Silicon Labs aims to accelerate development cycles and deliver low-power, highly integrated solutions that address demanding application requirements.

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Silicon Labs has grown into a multinational organization with engineering and sales operations across North America, Europe, and Asia.

