SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 770 and last traded at GBX 769.68, with a volume of 3729189 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 762.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,056 to GBX 1,067 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 780 price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of SEGRO from GBX 677 to GBX 700 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Shore Capital Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEGRO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 897.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.10, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 724.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 684.88.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, asset manager and developer of modern warehousing, industrial property and data centres across the UK and seven other European countries.

