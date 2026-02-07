Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 166.60 and last traded at GBX 166.30, with a volume of 1086677 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 165.

BBOX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Shore Capital Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 160 price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 180 to GBX 184 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 218.50.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 155.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 147.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of £4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.89.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (ticker: BBOX) is the largest listed investor in high-quality logistics warehouse assets and controls the largest logistics-focused land platform in the UK. BBOX is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for Shareholders by investing in and actively managing existing built investments and land suitable for logistics development. The Company focuses on well-located, modern logistics assets, typically let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

