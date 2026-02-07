Canyon Creek Food (CVE:CYF) Trading 180% Higher – Here’s Why

Canyon Creek Food Company Ltd. (CVE:CYF – Get Free Report) shares were up 180% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 1,123,100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 726% from the average daily volume of 135,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Canyon Creek Food Stock Down 33.3%

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.02.

About Canyon Creek Food

Canyon Creek Food Company Ltd. operates as a food processing company in Canada and the United States. The company engages in the provision of fresh soups, sauces, gravies, side dishes, and other prepared food products. It offers its products to grocery retailers and various food service establishments, as well as involved in the provision of freight services. The company was founded in 1995 is based in Edmonton, Canada.

