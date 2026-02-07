Cizzle Biotechnology (LON:CIZ) Stock Price Up 10.7% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Cizzle Biotechnology Holdings Plc (LON:CIZ – Get Free Report) were up 10.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.69 and last traded at GBX 1.55. Approximately 861,674 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 481,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.40.

Cizzle Biotechnology Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.38 million, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 0.38.

About Cizzle Biotechnology

(Get Free Report)

Cizzle Biotechnology Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development of an immunoassay test for the CIZ1B biomarker for the early detection of lung cancer in the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Cizzle Biotechnology Limited and changed its name to Cizzle Biotechnology Holdings Plc in May 2021. Cizzle Biotechnology Holdings Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cizzle Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cizzle Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.