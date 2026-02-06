Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLPGet Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The technology company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.10), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $78.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.92 million. Cantaloupe had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 19.21%.

NASDAQ CTLP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.66. 1,191,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,862. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.64 million, a P/E ratio of 50.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cantaloupe has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $11.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.73.

CTLP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Cantaloupe from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $12.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe in the first quarter worth $731,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth about $310,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cantaloupe by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 167,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 68,470 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 6.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 54,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 21.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cantaloupe, Inc (NASDAQ: CTLP), formerly known as USA Technologies, is a provider of cashless payment and point-of-sale solutions for the unattended retail market. The company develops and distributes IoT-enabled hardware and software that enable vending machines, kiosks, micro markets, laundry machines and other self-service devices to accept credit and debit cards, mobile wallets and contactless payments. Its ePort® terminals integrate with back-end systems to process transactions securely and comply with the latest EMV and PCI standards.

At the core of Cantaloupe’s offering is its cloud-based ePort Connect® platform, which facilitates real-time remote monitoring, device management and data analytics.

