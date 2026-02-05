Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Brookline Capital Management

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Brookline Capital Management to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IMUX. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Immunic in a research report on Friday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Immunic from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Immunic in a research report on Monday, December 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Immunic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital upgraded Immunic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Immunic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.40.

Immunic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMUX opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.58. Immunic has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1.39.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Immunic will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Immunic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Immunic by 279.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 207,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 152,726 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc raised its stake in shares of Immunic by 678.1% during the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 8,243,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184,457 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunic during the third quarter worth $81,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Immunic by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,345,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after buying an additional 219,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Immunic in the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. 51.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel oral therapies to treat chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases as well as certain cancers. The company’s research strategy centers on small-molecule immunology, aiming to offer targeted treatments with improved safety and tolerability profiles. By modulating key signaling pathways within the immune system, Immunic seeks to address underlying disease mechanisms and achieve durable therapeutic benefits for patients.

Immunic’s lead product candidate, vidofludimus calcium (IMU-838), is an oral selective dihydroorotate dehydrogenase (DHODH) inhibitor in Phase 2 clinical development for conditions including ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease and relapsing multiple sclerosis.

