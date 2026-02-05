Brokerages Set JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Price Target at $3.87

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.8714.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $3.75 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $2.25 to $2.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays set a $2.50 price objective on JELD-WEN in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised JELD-WEN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th.

Shares of JELD-WEN stock opened at $2.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. JELD-WEN has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $9.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $238.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.74.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.38). JELD-WEN had a negative return on equity of 13.54% and a negative net margin of 19.28%.The company had revenue of $809.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. JELD-WEN’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that JELD-WEN will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 238.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 264.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. Parkwoods Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN is a global manufacturer of windows and doors and related building products, serving both residential and commercial markets. The company’s portfolio includes wood, vinyl and aluminum windows; interior wood doors; and exterior doors crafted from steel, fiberglass and composite materials. JELD-WEN’s products are designed for new construction and remodeling applications, with an emphasis on quality, durability and energy efficiency.

Founded in 1960 in Klamath Falls, Oregon, JELD-WEN has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to establish a manufacturing footprint in North America, Europe and Australasia.

