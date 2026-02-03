MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 8,359 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the December 31st total of 6,810 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,814 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,814 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Up 6.4%

NYSEARCA:FLYD traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $6.81. 17,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,812. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of -4.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average of $7.04. MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN has a 52-week low of $5.38 and a 52-week high of $33.47.

About MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (FLYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MerQube MicroSectors U.S. Travel index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of a liquidity-weighted index of US-listed travel-related companies. FLYD was launched on Jun 24, 2022 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

