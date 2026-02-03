iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) Short Interest Down 21.2% in January

iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 713,173 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the December 31st total of 905,202 shares. Currently, 8.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 403,186 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 403,186 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 8.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 958,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,100,000 after purchasing an additional 54,897 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 392.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 783,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,427,000 after purchasing an additional 624,621 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 770,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,839,000 after buying an additional 70,700 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 193,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,497,000 after buying an additional 9,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 189.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 173,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,632,000 after buying an additional 113,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

EWQ stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.69. 450,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,763. iShares MSCI France ETF has a twelve month low of $35.24 and a twelve month high of $46.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.14.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market. The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Paris Stock Exchange. The Fund invests in sectors, such as industrials, financials, energy, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, healthcare, materials, telecommunication services, utilities and information technology.

