Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:GSPY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:GSPY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 7,490 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the December 31st total of 6,235 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,180 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,180 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GSPY traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.41. 1,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,292. Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $26.80 and a 52-week high of $37.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.44.

Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.9628 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 261.0%.

Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF Company Profile

The Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF (GSPY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively seeks long-term capital appreciation by reweighting the components of the S&P 500 Index based on proprietary fundamental research. GSPY was launched on Dec 28, 2020 and is managed by Gotham.

