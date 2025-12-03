Comparing Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) & SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY)

SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Free Report) and Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares SGS and Bowman Consulting Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SGS N/A N/A N/A Bowman Consulting Group 3.33% 6.30% 3.03%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.2% of Bowman Consulting Group shares are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of Bowman Consulting Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SGS 0 2 1 3 3.17 Bowman Consulting Group 0 2 3 0 2.60

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SGS and Bowman Consulting Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Bowman Consulting Group has a consensus price target of $38.17, suggesting a potential upside of 10.02%. Given Bowman Consulting Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bowman Consulting Group is more favorable than SGS.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SGS and Bowman Consulting Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SGS $7.72 billion 2.83 $659.96 million N/A N/A Bowman Consulting Group $426.56 million 1.41 $3.03 million $0.93 37.30

SGS has higher revenue and earnings than Bowman Consulting Group.

Risk & Volatility

SGS has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bowman Consulting Group has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bowman Consulting Group beats SGS on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SGS

SGS SA provides inspection, testing, and verification services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources, and Business Assurance. The company provides laboratory testing, product inspection and consulting, process assessment, technical and transactional assistance; and automotive, connectivity, softlines and accessories, and hardgoods, toys, and juvenile products, as well as government and trade facilitation services. In addition, it offers a range of testing, inspection and certification solutions for the crop science, food, health science, and cosmetics and hygiene industries; field services, technical assessment, and advisory services; and services related to industrial, public health and safety, environmental testing, and public mandates. Further, it provides assessment, auditing, and certification, supply chain assurance, training, consulting, and sustainability assurance services; agricultural commodities, geochemistry, laboratory testing petroleum and chemicals, metallurgy and consulting, mineral and metal commodities, and oil, gas, and chemical commodities; and sustainability solutions. The company serves the agriculture and food, chemical, construction, consumer and retail, energy, industrial manufacturing, life sciences, mining, oil and gas, public, and transportation sectors. SGS SA was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

About Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals. The company also provides construction management services, including constructability review, value engineering, budgeting and cost estimating, interagency and utility coordination, onsite observation and report evaluation, public communication and outreach, and resident engineer services, as well as bid solicitation, documentation, and preparation services; and environmental consulting services consisting of wetlands and waters of the U.S. delineations, natural resources inventories, wildlife and vegetation surveys, threatened and endangered species surveys, endangered species conservation and management, wetland creation and enhancement design, NEPA documentation, section 404/401 permitting and compliance, NPDES permitting, and phase I environmental site assessment. In addition, it offers landscape architecture, land procurement and right-of-way acquisition, structural engineering, surveying and geospatial engineering, and transportation and water resources engineering services, as well as mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

