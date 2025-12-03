Brokerages Set Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Target Price at $96.00

Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMBA. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Ambarella from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th.

In other Ambarella news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 2,664 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.38, for a total transaction of $227,452.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,469.32. The trade was a 26.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 6,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total value of $498,389.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 158,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,862,439.04. This trade represents a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 35,227 shares of company stock worth $2,875,131 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ambarella by 362.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $71.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.03 and a 200-day moving average of $73.07. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.81 and a beta of 1.98. Ambarella has a 52 week low of $38.86 and a 52 week high of $96.69.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 21.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $108.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Ambarella’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

