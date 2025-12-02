BOX (NYSE:BOX) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.280- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. BOX also updated its Q4 2026 guidance to 0.330- EPS.

BOX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BOX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Zacks Research cut shares of BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on BOX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut BOX from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.

Shares of NYSE:BOX traded up $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.16. 3,934,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,916,301. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.79. BOX has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $38.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.82 and a 200-day moving average of $32.76.

In other BOX news, COO Olivia Nottebohm sold 4,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $144,586.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 497,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,600,982.65. This trade represents a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 27,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,931. This represents a 15.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,336 shares of company stock worth $3,986,999. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in BOX in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in BOX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in BOX by 1,778.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in BOX by 1,995.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BOX by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

