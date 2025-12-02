Trifecta Gold (CVE:TG) Stock Price Down 27.8% – Time to Sell?

Trifecta Gold Ltd. (CVE:TG – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 27.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 382,179 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 228% from the average daily volume of 116,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Trifecta Gold Stock Down 34.2%

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.45.

About Trifecta Gold

Trifecta Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Trifecta Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

