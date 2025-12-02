Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.250-0.260 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $789.0 million-$791.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $817.5 million. Asana also updated its Q4 2026 guidance to 0.070-0.070 EPS.

ASAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Asana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.10.

Shares of ASAN traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.39. The company had a trading volume of 8,893,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,607,362. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.24. Asana has a 1-year low of $11.58 and a 1-year high of $27.77.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). Asana had a negative net margin of 27.50% and a negative return on equity of 83.88%. The company had revenue of $196.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Asana’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Asana has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.060-0.070 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.250 EPS. Analysts expect that Asana will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 63,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $911,318.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,076,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,482,845.34. This represents a 5.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justin Rosenstein sold 13,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $204,829.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,068,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,979,247.70. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 2,427,928 shares of company stock worth $36,497,981 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 17.2% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,794,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,969,000 after purchasing an additional 263,251 shares during the period. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new position in Asana during the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. PharVision Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Asana by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC now owns 16,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 6,191 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,004,000. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $370,000. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

