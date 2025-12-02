QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Up 1.6% After Analyst Upgrade

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) was up 1.6% on Tuesday after Wall Street Zen upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The stock traded as high as $171.17 and last traded at $170.70. Approximately 9,133,696 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 8,781,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.04.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $210.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

In related news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.87, for a total value of $276,592.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 19,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,041.91. The trade was a 7.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total transaction of $24,834,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 149,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,718,770.24. This trade represents a 50.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold a total of 164,458 shares of company stock valued at $27,258,310 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 9,343 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 131,368 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $20,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 20,054 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 622,017 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $95,548,000 after purchasing an additional 24,859 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $182.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.22.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The wireless technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.13. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.The business had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.80%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

