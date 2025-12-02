Land Securities Group (LAND) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Land Securities Group (LON: LAND) in the last few weeks:

11/27/2025 – Land Securities Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 425 to GBX 440. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/17/2025 – Land Securities Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/17/2025 – Land Securities Group had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a GBX 475 price target on the stock.

11/14/2025 – Land Securities Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 760 to GBX 730. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/14/2025 – Land Securities Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

11/7/2025 – Land Securities Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 725 price target on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Land Securities Group

In related news, insider Baroness Casey acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 615 per share, with a total value of £3,075. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 655 shares of company stock worth $397,676. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

