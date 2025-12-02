Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.430-3.440 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.9 billion-$2.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.9 billion. Okta also updated its Q4 2026 guidance to 0.840-0.850 EPS.

Okta Stock Performance

Okta stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.87. 8,610,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,371,454. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.32, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.78. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $76.35 and a fifty-two week high of $127.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.26 and its 200-day moving average is $94.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Okta from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Okta from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.94.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 133,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,666,920. This represents a 6.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 31,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.33, for a total value of $2,951,605.44. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,975 shares of company stock valued at $6,011,126. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Okta by 853.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Okta in the second quarter worth approximately $244,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Okta by 34.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 430,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,071,000 after acquiring an additional 109,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Okta by 122.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

