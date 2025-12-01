JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $51.59 Million Stock Position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. $FYBR

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,417,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520,458 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.57% of Frontier Communications Parent worth $51,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 957.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Frontier Communications Parent Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FYBR opened at $37.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of -24.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.39 and a 1-year high of $37.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.61 and its 200-day moving average is $37.04.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.10. Frontier Communications Parent had a negative return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 6.24%.The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Frontier Communications Parent’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

