Texas Roadhouse, Inc. $TXRH Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 291,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,363 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.44% of Texas Roadhouse worth $54,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 22.8% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 14.0% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 4.3% in the second quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday, November 10th. Mizuho upgraded Texas Roadhouse to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.95.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $175.53 on Monday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.73 and a 12-month high of $206.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.75.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.03). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 31.52% and a net margin of 7.72%.The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.59%.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

