JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. $EPRT

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,638,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,612 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.83% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $52,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $80,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 21.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPRT opened at $31.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.00. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.44 and a 1-year high of $34.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.66.

Essential Properties Realty Trust ( NYSE:EPRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 45.25%.The business had revenue of $144.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Essential Properties Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.040 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.870-1.890 EPS. Analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 96.77%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EPRT shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.54.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

