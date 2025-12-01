JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Holdings in ODDITY Tech Ltd. $ODD

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report) by 378.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 671,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 531,334 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.20% of ODDITY Tech worth $50,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODD. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of ODDITY Tech in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in ODDITY Tech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in ODDITY Tech by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in ODDITY Tech in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in ODDITY Tech during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 35.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ODD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of ODDITY Tech in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ODDITY Tech in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research raised ODDITY Tech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ODDITY Tech from $82.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ODDITY Tech in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.20.

ODDITY Tech Stock Performance

Shares of ODD stock opened at $43.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 7.54 and a quick ratio of 6.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 3.15. ODDITY Tech Ltd. has a 12 month low of $35.30 and a 12 month high of $79.18.

ODDITY Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. ODDITY Tech had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 14.11%.The business had revenue of $147.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. ODDITY Tech has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.110-0.130 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.100-2.120 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ODDITY Tech Ltd. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ODDITY Tech Company Profile

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

