Penske Automotive Group, Inc. $PAG Stake Cut by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.06% of Penske Automotive Group worth $6,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAG. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 353.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 18.6% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 12.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Penske Automotive Group

In other Penske Automotive Group news, CFO Michelle Hulgrave sold 2,100 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.17, for a total value of $336,357.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 16,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,694,379.74. The trade was a 11.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 51.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.86.

Penske Automotive Group Price Performance

Shares of Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $161.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.90. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.05 and a 1-year high of $189.51.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.25). Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 3.08%.The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.85%.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

