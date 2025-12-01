iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF $SUSA Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 71.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,073,861 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.54% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $53,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 15,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the period.

Shares of SUSA stock opened at $139.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -250.48 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.48 and a fifty-two week high of $140.27.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

