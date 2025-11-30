Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Buys New Stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc $KNSA

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International during the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International during the 1st quarter worth $252,000. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in a report on Monday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSA opened at $42.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.46. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $42.98. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 94.42 and a beta of 0.16.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 6.01%.The business had revenue of $180.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International

In related news, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 121,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total value of $4,716,547.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 111,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,348,786.60. This represents a 52.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Eben Tessari sold 85,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total value of $3,028,825.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 44,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,935.04. The trade was a 65.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 622,513 shares of company stock worth $23,607,641 in the last ninety days. 53.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Profile

(Free Report)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.