State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stake in Carnival Corporation $CCL

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,009,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,805 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.09% of Carnival worth $28,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCL. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Carnival by 373.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 27,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 21,632 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Carnival by 41.5% during the second quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 906,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,010,000 after acquiring an additional 265,842 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival in the second quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival by 59.1% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 39,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 14,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCL opened at $25.80 on Friday. Carnival Corporation has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $32.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.67.

Carnival ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 29th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. Carnival had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 10.07%.The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Carnival has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.230-0.230 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.140-2.140 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Carnival from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Carnival from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.70.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

