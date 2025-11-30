State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stake in Equifax, Inc. $EFX

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,812 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of Equifax worth $31,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Equifax during the second quarter worth $31,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Equifax in the first quarter valued at $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 98.5% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the second quarter valued at $46,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equifax alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EFX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $295.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Equifax in a report on Monday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $271.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Equifax from $287.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.13.

Equifax Stock Performance

NYSE:EFX opened at $211.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $225.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.06. Equifax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.98 and a fifty-two week high of $281.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Equifax has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.980-2.080 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.550-7.650 EPS. Analysts expect that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

In other Equifax news, EVP Jamil Farshchi sold 4,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.94, for a total value of $1,176,779.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,405,634.16. This trade represents a 11.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 21,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.12, for a total value of $4,942,732.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 22,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,095,040.40. The trade was a 49.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 54,270 shares of company stock valued at $12,580,837 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.