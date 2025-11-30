Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. $FTAI

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,037 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of FTAI Aviation worth $22,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,332,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 20.6% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 83,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,577,000 after acquiring an additional 14,246 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 125.7% in the 2nd quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 7,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,520,000. Finally, Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 461.1% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 37,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,325,000 after acquiring an additional 30,895 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at FTAI Aviation

In other news, COO David Moreno purchased 4,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $153.89 per share, for a total transaction of $670,037.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer directly owned 4,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,037.06. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $138.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Jones Trading initiated coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Friday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.11.

FTAI Aviation Trading Up 1.8%

NASDAQ:FTAI opened at $173.24 on Friday. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 12-month low of $75.06 and a 12-month high of $194.36. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.98.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $667.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.51 million. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 370.51% and a net margin of 20.82%.FTAI Aviation’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.96%.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

