Norges Bank Acquires New Position in VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,936,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,945,000. Norges Bank owned 1.40% of VICI Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,015,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,086,097,000 after buying an additional 1,849,545 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in VICI Properties by 7.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,618,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,688 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in VICI Properties by 7.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,049,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,385 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,811,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 205.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,047,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,077,000 after purchasing an additional 11,458,239 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Price Performance

Shares of VICI opened at $28.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.72. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.98 and a fifty-two week high of $34.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.00.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. VICI Properties had a net margin of 70.18% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. VICI Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.360-2.370 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 18th. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VICI shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on VICI Properties

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.