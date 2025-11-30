Gentex Corporation (GNTX) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 7th

Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, January 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 7th.

Gentex has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years. Gentex has a payout ratio of 25.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Gentex to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.3%.

Gentex Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of GNTX opened at $22.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.86. Gentex has a twelve month low of $20.28 and a twelve month high of $31.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Gentex had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $570.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Gentex has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Gentex will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in Gentex by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,648 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Gentex by 0.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 66,519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 4.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Gentex by 4.5% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,025 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139,315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gentex

Get Free Report

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

